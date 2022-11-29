Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 431.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,382,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,544. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

