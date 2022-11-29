Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $295,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $154,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.69. 3,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

