Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $741.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $658.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $769.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.