Relay Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $5.50 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

