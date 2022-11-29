Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the October 31st total of 441,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.2 days.

Relx Stock Down 2.3 %

Relx stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. 1,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,620. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

