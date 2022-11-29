Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 168,900 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $141,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBIX opened at $121.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.44 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $125.99.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,531 shares of company stock worth $8,403,796 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

