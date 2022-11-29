Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,632,700 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 259.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,262,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of DoorDash worth $145,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 6,558.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 792.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 135,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $188.97.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

