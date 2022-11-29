Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $187.81 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,290,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $187,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 69,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 52.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 253.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 156,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 112,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

