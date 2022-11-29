Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Chubb worth $121,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Chubb by 178.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.73.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

