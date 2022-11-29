Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,596,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Fortis worth $169,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 56.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.10%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.