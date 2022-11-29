Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,215,850 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,836,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215,850 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $178,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
