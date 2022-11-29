Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 235,061 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,304,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235,061 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Alcoa worth $150,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $3,272,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 107.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.