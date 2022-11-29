RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RNR. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.67.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $184.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $187.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

About RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.1% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 590,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after purchasing an additional 153,417 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 866.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.0% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 68,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $3,836,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.