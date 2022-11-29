RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RNR. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.67.
RenaissanceRe Stock Performance
Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $184.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $187.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.
