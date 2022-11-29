ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Down 43.9% in November

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ReoStar Energy Price Performance
REOS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 166,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,879. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. ReoStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
About ReoStar Energy
