ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Down 43.9% in November

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ReoStar Energy Price Performance

REOS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 166,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,879. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. ReoStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

About ReoStar Energy

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

