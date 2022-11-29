RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
RESAAS Services Stock Down 0.8 %
RESAAS Services stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.39. RESAAS Services has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.
About RESAAS Services
