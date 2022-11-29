Reviewing VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) & Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC)

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) and Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VectivBio and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectivBio N/A N/A -$87.01 million N/A N/A Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

VectivBio has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VectivBio and Brookline Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectivBio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

VectivBio currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 221.21%. Given VectivBio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VectivBio is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares VectivBio and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectivBio N/A N/A N/A Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75%

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

