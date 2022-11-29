Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Up 633.3% in November

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

RXEEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rexel from €20.30 ($20.93) to €18.30 ($18.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rexel from €23.30 ($24.02) to €26.50 ($27.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rexel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Rexel stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. Rexel has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

