Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Short Interest Down 47.0% in November

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE RONI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 76,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

