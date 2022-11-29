Rinkey Investments Acquires 619 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.3% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.8% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. 59,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,608,579. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

