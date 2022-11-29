Rinkey Investments Buys New Shares in Fount Subscription Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SUBS)

Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Fount Subscription Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SUBS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000. Fount Subscription Economy ETF accounts for 4.4% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rinkey Investments owned about 21.57% of Fount Subscription Economy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fount Subscription Economy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Fount Subscription Economy ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002. Fount Subscription Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fount Subscription Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fount Subscription Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.