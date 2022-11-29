Rinkey Investments Has $1.27 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Rinkey Investments decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after buying an additional 4,171,729 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34,096.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 521,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 519,969 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,955,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 308,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 183,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 199,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 172,780 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. 88,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,401. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

