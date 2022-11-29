Rinkey Investments Has $17.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rinkey Investments raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 15.1% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rinkey Investments owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,390,000 after acquiring an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15,929.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

