Rinkey Investments Sells 1,465 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Rinkey Investments lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $169,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

