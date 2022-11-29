Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $54.19. 840,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 177,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 39,811 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

