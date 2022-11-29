RMP Energy (TSE:RMP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

RMP Energy Inc (TSE:RMP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 208,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 340,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

RMP Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.69.

About RMP Energy

RMP Energy Inc is a Canada-based independent crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin within the province of Alberta, Canada.

