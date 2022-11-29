Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 43,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

