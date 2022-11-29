Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

