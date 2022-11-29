Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

