Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) PT Raised to 1,650.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RKWBF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Rockwool A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,000.00.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

RKWBF stock opened at $210.13 on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $486.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average is $219.14.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.