Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 763,021 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 763,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,332,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. 3,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,839. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

