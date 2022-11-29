Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $16.20 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.23. 34,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,184. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

