Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $454.74 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,993,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,740,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 7.1% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,456. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

