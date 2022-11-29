Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $168.80. 30,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,383. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.