Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 280,569 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 280,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,481,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after acquiring an additional 589,018 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 550,028 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 289,104 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

