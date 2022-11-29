Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $8.82 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $1,624,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.15. 123,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $346.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

