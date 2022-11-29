Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 954,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,060,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 1.01% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $682,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,652 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,630.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $138.58. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $189.69.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

