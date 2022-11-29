RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of RPM International worth $16,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RPM opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

