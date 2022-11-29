Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Ryerson has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
Ryerson Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of RYI stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.76.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.
