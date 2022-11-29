Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RYI stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ryerson by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ryerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ryerson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ryerson by 76.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.