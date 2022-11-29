SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SABS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

SABS opened at 1.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.15. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of 0.62 and a twelve month high of 12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 3.59 million during the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $946,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

