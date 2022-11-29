SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Short Interest Down 54.1% in November

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the October 31st total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. SAI.TECH Global has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $12.60.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

