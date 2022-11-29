Saitama 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $947,764.00 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Saitama has a total market cap of $42.10 million and $947,764.00 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Saitama has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,416.55 or 0.99991080 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010547 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00041040 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021943 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00241564 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00093403 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $980,226.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.