Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Down 2.4%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 13,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,708,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.
Sally Beauty Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Company Profile
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.