Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Down 2.4%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 13,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,708,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

SBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 1,756,714 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,013,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,965,000 after buying an additional 528,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

