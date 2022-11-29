Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading 15.8% Higher

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) traded up 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11. 133,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 56,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sarama Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market cap of C$15.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarama Resources Company Profile

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

