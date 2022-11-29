SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SBAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.32. 3,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.64. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.47.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.
