Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 69,455 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,549 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.