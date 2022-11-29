Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.6% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,763. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

