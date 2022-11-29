Scarborough Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,934 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,712. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55.

