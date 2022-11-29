Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

