Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Lifted by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $23,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,306. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.59.

