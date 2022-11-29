Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,563. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

